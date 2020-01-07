Tragic loss as doting father, teacher, popular coach dies

IN LOVING MEMORY: The Gympie community is mourning the loss of well respected hockey coach and mentor Geof Huth (Huthy) who died on December 31, 2019 aged 59. Photo: Contributed

HUNDREDS of people have paid tribute on Facebook to Gympie man, Geof Huth (Huthy) who made a very significant contribution through school sport for more than two decades as coach of Gympie Zone Primary School Boys' and the Wide Bay Primary School Boys' Representative teams.

Huth died from cancer on New Year's Eve, aged 59. His wife Alison said he was the life of the party and a bit of a larrikin.

"He would tell a lot of dad jokes and make them suffer through the same ones," she said.

"Geof was really good at making people feel welcomed even in unwelcoming situations."

He was born on September 7, 1960 in Brisbane and had two sisters Robyn and Di and a brother Neale.

Geof and Alison directed a camp through the Uniting Church for several years for 20-50 high school students at Harry's Hut National Park.

"It was a big part of his life," she said.

They would organise the camp, bring food and drinks and direct the leaders.

Huth taught at Gympie South State School, Gunalda State School and had some stints as a small school principal.

EARLIER DAYS: Geof Huth, Jackie Curran, Shereene Moy and Wayne Bahr with their services award presented at the annual zone presentation a few years ago. Photo: Contributed

His love for his children shone on the cricket field when he would watch them play every weekend and if something needed to be done to ensure the match went ahead, he would find a way to make it happen.

"He loved sport in general," she said.

"When Geof was coaching hockey, he taught his players how to play as a team and helped them feel valued. His motto was 'A good team always beats a team of good players'.

"He'd ... make sure every player got an even time on the field."

Mrs Huth praised the Gympie community for supporting her family during one of the most challenging times of her life.

"They have just been amazing," she said. "From the church to the hockey association and the community, I can't tell you how much it was appreciated."

Long-time friend Shereene Moy said Huth would be sadly missed.

His funeral will be at Gympie Wesleyan Methodist Church on Exhibition Rd on Friday from 3pm.

Geof's request was for attendees are not to wear black or dark blue. His family would like anyone attending the funeral to not bring flowers, unless they are orchids and to make a donation to Little Haven Palliative Care.

He is survived by wife Alison, children Daniel, Michelle, Brett and grand­children, Mac, Eloise and Gideon.