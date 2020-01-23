Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Double near drownings on Queensland beaches

by Cormac Pearson
23rd Jan 2020 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been rushed to hospital after two near drownings on the Gold Coast.

A 14-year-old boy was rescued from Main Beach at around 2:30pm Wednesday.

He was reportedly saved by surf lifesavers before being taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

A 50-year-old woman was found by paramedic's fully clothed sitting on the edge of the beach at Broadbeach on Wednesday evening.

She was found near Old Burleigh Road at around 8:30pm.

The woman was treated and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

Show More
beach gold coast hospital near drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Unlock the land’: Call to bring back cultural burns

        premium_icon ‘Unlock the land’: Call to bring back cultural burns

        Environment An indigenous elder has called on government to bring back cultural burns to “train” wildlife to survive bushfires, protect people and the environment.

        5200 jobs in $6 billion roads bonanza

        premium_icon 5200 jobs in $6 billion roads bonanza

        Business Infrastructure boom as $6b spent on road projects in 2020.

        INTERVIEW: ARIA winner’s wild ride

        premium_icon INTERVIEW: ARIA winner’s wild ride

        News For someone who was sending out their demo at eight-years-of-age, Conrad Sewell was...

        ‘Blush’ in operatic style for a cause

        ‘Blush’ in operatic style for a cause

        News Noosa Music Society is teaming up with Blush Opera to present an operatic bushfire...