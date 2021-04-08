Double trouble: Pathway works to cost council $100k+

A tale of a two pathways along Park Road in Noosa - one is going to cost ratepayers $100,000 plus whether it stays or is ripped up.

A tale of a two pathways along Park Road in Noosa - one is going to cost ratepayers $100,000 plus whether it stays or is ripped up.

Noosa ratepayers are on an unavoidable path for at least a $103,000 hit at a time when councillors are desperate to frame a financially responsible budget in the coming months.

Council special projects co-ordinator Adam Britton recommended councillors agree to carry out a safety upgrade to the "temporary" Park Road walkway leading out to the national park.

He suggested finding the funds to pay for the upgrades that would include aluminium railings, through future budget review savings.

Sensory classes take off, babies signed up before they are born

Tribute: 'Tough as teak' Tommy Terrific man of many names

Deciding to remove the pathway as originally intended would prove an even bigger hit to council coffers, with Mr Britton costing this option at $130,000.

Noosa's award-winning $6.5m Park Road boardwalk has a down market double across the road.

According to Mr Britton this concrete alternative walking access, with timber rails built to minimise pedestrian disruptions during the 2018 construction of the $6.5m boardwalk across the road, had become popular with locals.

"I've had one person that I ran into who was staying there, say we use this while the tourists use the main boardwalk," Mr Britton said

"I've had people stop me while walking on the path (saying) 'you know this is a great path, we should keep it'.

"It's an opportunity to repurpose what was temporary, to consider it for the future."

Councillors will be discussing their options next week and voting at Thursday's ordinary meeting.

Mr Britton said two residents had written to council strongly urging the path be made permanent, while another resident whose property is nearby the path wanted it removed.

He said an upgrade would deliver an engineering certified design life for 15 years and may extend the asset life by up to 25 years.