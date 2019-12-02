Doubt lingers over CEO sacking

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett is pushing for Health Minister Steven Miles to make a decision on the sacking of former WBHHS CEO Adrian Pennington.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett is pushing for Health Minister Steven Miles to make a decision on the sacking of former WBHHS CEO Adrian Pennington.

BURNETT MP Stephen Bennett has continued his push for answers surrounding the sacking of former Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington.

Mr Pennington had his position terminated in a shocking announcement on September 30.

Since then, the Wide Bay community has sought answers, wanting to know the details around his sacking.

In parliament on Thursday, Mr Bennett asked Health Minister Steven Miles to "finally make a decision and provide certainty to the leadership of our $644 million health service".

In a press release to the NewsMail, Mr Bennett said Mr Miles needed to travel to Bundaberg and explain to the people why he was taking so long to make a decision.

"While Stephen Miles refuses to do his job, our health service is facing ongoing leadership uncertainty," Mr Bennett said.

Amid interjections in parliament, Mr Miles said he would not comment on the matter as it was a legal process that was still ongoing.

"Given the matters he refers to are the subject of legal proceedings and detailed legal advice to me, I'm not able to comment on those matters," Mr Miles said.

"Can I say though, that I assure the residents of Wide Bay that their health service continues to deliver fantastic health care.

"The acting chief executive is doing a stellar job in that role, I met with her recently to discuss how that was going.

"The entire team in Wide Bay continue to deliver world-class health care and I want to thank them for the work that they do each and every day.

"But, no matter how many interjections from those opposite, I will not in my role breach the advice I have been provided, which is not to comment publicly on matters that are underway."

He said he was eager to ensure that all parties were afforded their right to proper legal proceedings and he did not wish to undermine that.

And with the Fraser Coast Chronicle reporting Mr Pennington was still being paid while his termination was being assessed, State LNP Health Minister Ros Bates said Wide Bay taxpayers were covering the cost of the proceedings.

"Wide Bay taxpayers have forked out over $60,000 because Health Minister Steven Miles can't do his job," Ms Bates said.

"It's been two months of delays, excuses and inaction which has seen massive uncertainty for the Wide Bay Health Service."

But Dr Miles said Ms Bates was hoping the people of Bundaberg had forgotten the LNP's health track record.

"When Deb Frecklington was Campbell Newman's apprentice, the LNP sacked 4400 health staff, including 1800 nurses and midwives," he said.

"The Palaszczuk Government is investing record amounts in Wide Bay HHS and hiring more doctors and nurses than ever before."