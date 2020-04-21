Down to business for our local SCC councillors

FOR our two local newly elected Sunshine Coast councillors in Division 9’s Maria Suarez and Division 10’s David Law it’s a case of down to the business with the aim of learning the local government ropes real fast.

Mayor Mark Jamieson an his new council with five newcomers has been sworn in to office.

Cr Suarez’s message after her win was a simple one: “I will work hard and do my best for you. I’m looking forward to representing you all during the next four years.”

Cr Law’s who has been a disability sector senior manager is keen to “use my professional skills for the benefit of my own community” and will be looking to make good on his election slogan “here for good”.

Between them they look after the important lifestyle areas of Peregian west and Peregian Springs, Weyba Downs, Eumundi and out to Kenilworth

Division 10 Councillor David Law.

The mayor said this swearing in was “an important day for our region and on behalf of all members of our community, I congratulate the councillors on their election and look forward to working with them over the course of the next four years”.

“Potentially no other council has come into office in this region at such a challenging time, with our focus very much on supporting our community as it manages its way through the most significant public health challenge in more than a century.

“I impressed on all councillors our important role as guardians for the well-being of our community as we deal with the implications of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the associated national public health directions.

“Likewise, it is incumbent on us as a council to ensure we have in place a coherent plan to support the region navigate into and through the recovery phase and be well-positioned into the future.

Maria Suarez is the new Division 9 councillor

“Now, more than ever, there will be a need to work collaboratively and decisively in the interests of keeping our community safe and re-instilling confidence in the future for themselves and for our region.

“I am optimistic there is a prevailing willingness across the team to roll their sleeves up and do the hard yards so that the community is well-placed both now and as we move through and beyond the current crisis.

Mayor Jamieson also took the opportunity to acknowledge and thank outgoing councillors Tim Dwyer, Jenny McKay, John Connolly, Stephen Robinson and Greg Rogerson for their service and contributions to the region during their time as elected representatives.

“Our community has been well served by Tim, Jenny, John, Stephen and Greg and I would like to thank each of them for their contributions to the region as Councillors and wish them every success in their future endeavours,” Mayor Jamieson said.

“Of course, this meeting will be conducted a little differently to those held in the past to comply with the national public health directions currently in place due to COVID-19,” Cr Jamieson said.

“Council is finalising arrangements for the meeting with live-streaming capabilities and will keep our community informed on how they can view the meeting live and online.”