DOWNLOAD: 7 Sunshine Coast Marathon Multisport Mecca edition

15th Aug 2018 5:35 AM

We're literally off and running into the August 15 edition of Sunshine Coast Multisport Mecca. With special dedicated coverage to the 7 Sunshine Coast Marathon and Community Running Festival, it's another action-packed edition.

Download the e-magazine for the latest on:

  • Dylan Cole-Jones' epic running adventure to UTMB - trail running's Holy Grail.
  • We catch up with elite runner Melanie Panayiotou as well as inspirational teacher Angela Hoppe who step into the Q&A spotlight ahead of the festival.
  • While all runners are deserving of support, Ryan Hansen is doing something special on Sunday. He'll be running the 42.2km while wearing a full paramedic uniform as he aims to set a world record, and raise money for QAS Legacy in the process. 
  • English Channel swimmer Sam Penny tells us about his amazing experience. 
  • And get the Coast's best multisports events guide.

The August 15 edition of Multisport Mecca.
