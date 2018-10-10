Menu
DOWNLOAD: Blackall 100 and Hawaii Ironman Multisport Mecca

10th Oct 2018 5:14 AM

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE LATEST MULTISPORT MECCA EDITION

IT'S a massive month for landmark events, and the latest edition of Sunshine Coast Multisport Mecca has them covered.

Download the October 10 edition for the latest on:

  • Todd Mumberson who has made the transition from state-level hockey to the hardest one-day running events
  • The Blackall 100 is just over a week away and we catch up with Ammon Chesworth to talk about what it takes to complete the 100km torture test
  • This weekend the best of the best are at Kona for the Ironman World championship. We meet new Coast-based young gun Caleb Noble ahead of his Hawaii debut
  • Sitting in our Kona Q&A hot seat are Annie Alford and Ash Hunter
  • Kate Schultz tells us why she was running scared for 10km in the standard distance race at the ITU world champs at the Gold Coast

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE OCTOBER 10 EDITION OF MULTISPORT MECCA

