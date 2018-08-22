DOWNLOAD: Cross-country and 70.3 edition of Multisport Mecca

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE AUGUST 22 MULTISPORT MECCA EDITION

Welcome to the August 22 edition of Sunshine Coast Multisport Mecca, on one of the busiest sporting weekends ever staged in the region.

Download our latest edition for the latest on:

The 'best of the best' are here for the Australian Cross-Country Championships and we meet some of the locals taking on the nation's finest off-road runners.

On Sunday morning, a white-hot elite men's field will be at the start line of 70.3 Sunshine Coast. We catch up with Alexandra Headland's Casey Munro who gives us the lowdown from his perspective.

Two athletes go under our Q&A spotlight, meet experienced long course racer Zsolt Dallos and rookie Daniel Delaney.

Get the full wrap-up from the 7 Sunshine Coast Marathon Festival.

And check out the Coast's best Multisport events planner

