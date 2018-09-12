Menu
DOWNLOAD: Special ITU Grand Final Multisport Mecca edition

12th Sep 2018 5:13 AM

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE SEPTEMBER 12 MULTISPORT MECCA EDITION  

It's a massive week for triathlon, Queensland and the Sunshine Coast. In today's edition of Sunshine Coast Multisport Mecca, get the for the latest on:  

  • Our talented cover trio Inna Atkinson, Dessie Gourlay and Alice Latham who are representing the Sunny Coast and their homelands this week
  • Meet up-an-coming youngster Romy Wolstencroft making her junior elite debut
  • Matthew Wolstencroft and Nathan Fitzakerley are two good mates primed for big performances across both the sprint and standard distance races at the ITU Grand Final
  • Melly Charlton takes a seat on the Q&A hot seat before making her Australian debut on Sunday
  • We put a slick new waterproof camera bag that can float and keep your gear safe to the test
  • And check out the Coast's best Multisport events planner

  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE LATEST EDITION OF SUNSHINE COAST MULTISPORT MECCA

The September 12 edition of Sunshine Coast Multisport Mecca.
The September 12 edition of Sunshine Coast Multisport Mecca.

