DOWNLOAD: Special ITU Grand Final Multisport Mecca edition
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE SEPTEMBER 12 MULTISPORT MECCA EDITION
It's a massive week for triathlon, Queensland and the Sunshine Coast. In today's edition of Sunshine Coast Multisport Mecca, get the for the latest on:
- Our talented cover trio Inna Atkinson, Dessie Gourlay and Alice Latham who are representing the Sunny Coast and their homelands this week
- Meet up-an-coming youngster Romy Wolstencroft making her junior elite debut
- Matthew Wolstencroft and Nathan Fitzakerley are two good mates primed for big performances across both the sprint and standard distance races at the ITU Grand Final
- Melly Charlton takes a seat on the Q&A hot seat before making her Australian debut on Sunday
- We put a slick new waterproof camera bag that can float and keep your gear safe to the test
- And check out the Coast's best Multisport events planner
