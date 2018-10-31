DOWNLOAD: Special Noosa Tri edition of Multisport Mecca

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE LATEST EDITION OF MULTISPORT MECCA

This weekend the world's triathlon spotlight is on Noosa.

Download our latest edition of Sunshine Coast Multisport Mecca and get the latest on:

Team Fiona is entering the final phase of preparation for the Hervey Bay 100, and we catch up with the two rookies ahead of their long course triathlon debut

Seano 'Goofy' Clancy delivers the secrets of Noosa Tri which his course preview

We reveal the two Coast youngsters making their elite debuts at Noosa

Kate Child tells us about her second placing in the Blackall 100 50km trail run race

And get the Coast's best multisport events guide.

