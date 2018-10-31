Menu
DOWNLOAD: Special Noosa Tri edition of Multisport Mecca

31st Oct 2018 6:56 AM

This weekend the world's triathlon spotlight is on Noosa. 

Download our latest edition of Sunshine Coast Multisport Mecca and get the latest on:

  • Team Fiona is entering the final phase of preparation for the Hervey Bay 100, and we catch up with the two rookies ahead of their long course triathlon debut
  • Seano 'Goofy' Clancy delivers the secrets of Noosa Tri which his course preview
  • We reveal the two Coast youngsters making their elite debuts at Noosa
  • Kate Child tells us about her second placing in the Blackall 100 50km trail run race
  • And get the Coast's best multisport events guide.

Multisport Mecca October 31 edition.
