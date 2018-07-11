Menu
DOWNLOAD: Special Velothon 2018 edition of Multisport Mecca

11th Jul 2018 6:03 AM

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE JULY 11 EDITION OF MULTISPORT MECCA HERE

The second annual Velothon Sunshine Coast is approaching, with athletes descending on the region to tackle three-day and one-day events. 
To celebrate the event, we've entered our own team to face the challenging three days. 
Download the latest edition to get the lowdown on:

 

  • The Multisport Mecca team about to tackle 361km over three days
  • Meet the two winners of our Build an Athlete competition
  • Check out our special report on the use of mobile phones while driving, and the need for laws to help protect cyclists
  • Who will be the oldest competitor at the 7 Sunshine Coast Marathon Festival? We reckon no one will top Vic Williams
  • Spin king Dallas Blacklaw prepares for is two-event cycling fundraising effort
  • Changes to the Ironman 70.3 Sunshine Coast bike course
  • And get the Coast's best Multisport events calendar

DOWNLOAD SUNSHINE COAST MULTISPORT MECCA HERE

The July 11 edition of Sunshine Coast Multisport Mecca.
