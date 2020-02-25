Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Download your NRL tipping chart below.
Download your NRL tipping chart below.
Rugby League

Download your 2020 NRL tipping chart

by Kyle Pollard
25th Feb 2020 9:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Don't be caught off-guard organising your NRL tipping competition a week before the season kicks-off.

Download your tipping poster here, with the entire 2020 NRL fixture attached and slots for 37 different tipsters.

Just click on the graphic below and a PDF of the chart will automatically pop up. Click download, then print your poster and you're on your way.

It promises to be a massive a year of rugby league, with plenty of stars trading places and giving fans of even the worst teams last season hope for a better 2020.

And make sure to keep an eye out for The Courier-Mail's all new online tipping hub, which is set to launch soon.

 

editors picks nrl 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man injured in early morning Bruce Hwy crash

        premium_icon Man injured in early morning Bruce Hwy crash

        News A man has suffered an arm injury after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway early this morning.

        STEADY FALLS: More wet to come after overnight drenching

        premium_icon STEADY FALLS: More wet to come after overnight drenching

        Weather Highest rainfall totals on Coast reach 82mm overnight

        HUGE WEEK: Five things to do in Noosa this week

        premium_icon HUGE WEEK: Five things to do in Noosa this week

        News From surfing festivals to rainbow festivals, there is something for everyone to do...

        Gympie dad bashes teen with metal bar

        premium_icon Gympie dad bashes teen with metal bar

        Crime When the teen tried to flee, he chased him down