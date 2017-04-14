Dozens of dogs and cats find a home

MAN'S BEST FRIEND: Aussie was one of 50 dogs at the Noosa RSPCA that found a new home during the weekend sale.

A TOTAL of 44 dogs and cats found new homes during the weekend's $50 special at Noosa RSPCA.

"It was crazy busy,” said RSPCA Animal Care Centre manager Nicole Cleary.

"We had 30 deep waiting at the gate on Saturday morning and I had to call in extra staff.”

Ms Cleary said the whole state "went off”.

"In total we sold 536 dogs and cats over nine shelters across Queensland.

"On Saturday there was a two-hour wait at Wacol and they sold 96 dogs by 3pm on the first day.”

However, Ms Cleary said there were always new pets coming in that needed a good home.

"At the moment we desperately need old blankets and towels coming into winter and would appreciate any donations.”

Donations can be dropped off at the RSPCA Animal Care Centre Noosa, at the corner of Eumundi and Hollet Rds, which is open from 10am-5pm seven days a week.

Phone 5449 1371.

Or view animals still requiring a home at rspcaqld .org.au/locations/noosa.