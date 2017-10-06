Dr Katie keen to practise for young

Dr Katie Gardner is keen to improve health outcomes in Eumundi.

Dr Katie Gardner is keen to improve health outcomes in Eumundi. Contributed

A MATER Children's Hospital-trained doctor who spent two years as a general medical officer in several Australian detention centres, is bringing her diagnostic skills to Eumundi.

Dr Katie Gardner, who has lived on the Sunshine Coast for three years, has started work at the Ochre Medical Centre.

Dr Gardner's special interests lie in paediatrics and antenatal care, alongside chronic disease management.

The GP also honed her skills at detention centres Christmas Island where she dealt with a wide variety of health concerns including refugee health screening, infectious disease management as well as acute and emergency presentations.

Dr Gardner spent her first three years in medicine at Brisbane's Mater Health Services and Mater Children's Hospital, before taking up a year-long stint in 2012 in hospital general paediatrics and neonatal intensive care in New Zealand.

The new doctor arrives at time when the clinic is experiencing an increase in interest for paediatric services in the community this year.

"I'm very much looking forward to meeting patients in the community,” Dr Gardner said.

"The centre now offers a great service for Ochre Medical Centre's paediatric patients.

"Eumundi residents will have better access to multiple children's health services under the one roof in a place that is familiar to them and that they can trust.”

Dr Gardner's patient care will complement the services provided by bulk-billing specialist paediatrician Dr Ross Diplock, who is available at the centre one day a month, and by certified child psychologist Rosina Epps, who also practices at the centre.

Together the paediatric trio will provide a holistic healthcare approach for children.

Dr Gardner joins Ochre Medical Centre, 6/2-6 Etheridge St, Eumundi, as a general practitioner registrar.