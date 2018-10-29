Black teen tells Dr Phil ‘I’m white’

A black teenager called Treasure has sent the internet into meltdown after a bizarre apperance on Dr Phil in which she claimed to be Causasian and a KKK supporter. Picture: Dr Phil

A BLACK teenager has sparked fury after telling cult TV host Dr Phil she believes she is white and hates black people so much she supports the Ku Klux Klan.

"When it comes to black people, I think they're all ugly and I have nothing in common with them," the 16-year-old named only as "Treasure" declared in front of a shocked studio audience.

"People try to tell me I'm an African-American, but that's not true, I'm a caucasian because everything about me is different from African-Americans.

"I believe that I'm completely and utterly better than them."

Treasure went on to liken black people to "gorillas" and claimed her aversion to black people was so strong she decided to start following race hate group the Ku Klux Klan.

Treasure, 16, sparked public fury after her racist tirade on Dr Phil. Picture: Supplied

Treasure’s mother, pictured on air with Dr Phil, claimed her daughter ‘started identifying as a white person as a young child’. Picture: Supplied

The teen was invited on the show after her mother Monique asked Dr Phil to intervene after she started making racist comments about African-American people to their faces.

According to Monique, Treasure started "identifying as a white person as a young child" but after turning 16, her behaviour escalated to the point her family was too embarrassed to go out in public with her.

Her mother claimed Treasure had never known her father and that when she tried to explain that he was African-American, her daughter responded: "no thanks".

The episode has sparked a steady stream of fury on social media since it aired last Friday, with users accusing Dr Phil of exploiting a young woman appeared to be suffering from some form of mental illness.

"Why has Dr Phil taken on guests that are clearly unbalanced? I have watched his show for years and respected him," @msgreta2 tweeted.

"However, when I see Treasure and a variety of others, I see him exploiting people to keep himself relevant."

Others accused Treasure and Monique of faking the whole thing in a bid to get famous and make money, with one user comparing the pair to "cash me ousside" teen Danielle Bregoli and her mother.