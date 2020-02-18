Drag queens hit jackpot for koala recovery

The best possible drag with Sall Monalla, left, and Melony Brests, right, and mascot Gu’la to help Noosa's fire ravaged wild koalas.

The best possible drag with Sall Monalla, left, and Melony Brests, right, and mascot Gu’la to help Noosa's fire ravaged wild koalas.

NOOSA’S fire-struck koala population is receiving some risque recovery relief from two local performers whose shock-frock antics are aiding the fightback.

Locally based Queensland Koala Crusaders are delighted to once again have the upfront and out there support of Melony Brests and Sall Monalla, who have already donated proceeds from several highly popular Drag Queen Bingo nights to the QKC’s koala appeal.

QKC spokeswoman Eileen Walder said the dynamically daring duo have been pulling out all stops alongside Gu’la the koala mascot to help ease the plight of local wildlife.

Their next “fun-raiser” is scheduled for Thursday, March 5 at Piglets Cranny in Nambour.

Last week a sellout crowd enjoyed the “brilliantly naughty but nice floor show” served up with burlesque Bingo and delicious pizzas to help turn the tide for koalas on the coast.

“The devastating and continuing bush fires aroused Queensland, along with the rest of Australia and the world, with the plight of our already at-risk wildlife, especially the koala population,” Ms Wilder said.

“The Queensland Koala Crusaders, based on the Sunshine Coast, jumped into heightened action in September when fires in the Peregian-Coolum area and then Cooroibah and Tewantin burnt out several known koala corridors.

“Volunteer rescuers searched the smouldering acres along with assistance from our USC koala tracker dogs, including the now famous Bear with his red boots.

“With the breakout of fires in other areas, especially those regions where reports of up to 2000 koalas were dead or severely maimed, the crusaders donated money, veterinary and care supplies to other organisations and koala hospitals while planning, alongside several other local wildlife and environmental groups to restore our coastal areas as a safe haven,” she said.

QKC members continues to raise funding and accept donations to continue their vital support effort. Bookings to the next fun-raiser are available at www.ticketebo.com.au/melonysbingo.

Ms Wilder advice is to put on your outrageous 70/80s gear and “let your hair down”.

Entry plus floor show is just $15, with food, drinks, bingo books and raffle available for purchase on the night.