Drag racing identity in cocaine bust

A FORMER muscle car racer has been hauled before a Supreme Court judge after being busted with cocaine.

John Cannuli, 44, faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday supported by his drag-racing wife Kirsten Tucker-Cannuli, after pleading guilty to possessing drugs.

Police executed a search warrant at Cannuli's home on June 4 and found clip seal bags containing 10.29g of cocaine.

The court heard the father of two had bought the drugs for personal use for a wedding the previous weekend and there was "no commercial element".

Cannuli's defence team asked for him to receive a fine and no conviction so he could continue to travel to the USA, where he helps his wife's family build drag racing cars.

The race-loving couple have had a number of titles at the Willowbank Raceway near Ipswich over the years.

But Justice Martin Burns said even with an early guilty plea, a fine would not be enough.

"A fine would be manifestly inadequate ... you'd be in the Court of Appeal before you knew it," Justice Burns said.

"This is a schedule one drug, it carries a maximum 25 years' imprisonment."

Justice Burns told Cannuli: "You are very much an author of your own misfortune".

- NewsRegional