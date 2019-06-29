Drag your mates along for bingo

BINGO DUO: Melony Brests and her right hand gal Sal Monella.

MELONY Brests and her right hand gal Sal Monella bring a whole new sparkle to the world of bingo.

They are raucous, full of cheeky innuendo and are hysterically funny.

The guarantee a ball dropping good time and it's for a great cause too.

This month all the proceeds from the bingo book sales are donated to Mates4Mates, a not-for-profit organisation providing life-changing support and rehabilitation services for current and ex-serving Australian Defence Force members who have physical or psychological injuries, and their families.

Their purpose is to provide enduring physical and psychological support and foster mateship and connection amongst the Defence community. Once a Mate, always a Mate.

Taking an innovative and holistic approach to recovery, Mates4Mates offers tailored services from psychological support to physical rehabilitation activities, adventure challenges, employment support, and peer support through social connection activities.

"Raising awareness for PTSD is very close to my heart so I'm very happy that we are raising funds for Mates4Mates,” Tewantin Noosa RSL entertainment manager Lynn 'Murph' Manthey said.

"There's no reason fundraising needs to be boring - with Drag Queen Bingo you can have a good time for a good cause.”

This month's Drag Queen Bingo is on Wednesday, July 24 and entry is $15.

Bookings are essential because it's such a popular event.