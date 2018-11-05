Hayne edges closer to possible Dragons move

ST GEORGE Illawarra have reportedly expressed an interest in Jarryd Hayne joining the NRL club next season as the two-time Dally M Medal winner remains without a contract.

Hayne is reported to be preparing to meet with the Dragons to discuss his future with the club having reportedly been in discussion for a number of days with the star back.

It comes after veteran Dragons winger Jason Nightingale's retirement at the end of last season and fellow flyer Nene Macdonald's move to North Queensland.

The Dragons' younger brigade returned to training on Monday along with coach Paul McGregor and recruitment manager Ian Millward, with senior players expected back in coming weeks.

Hayne last week admitted he was resigned to not being able to stay at Parramatta in 2019, as the Eels juggled their salary cap for next year.

However, Parramatta management at the time were hopeful he could stay and that a deal would be signed in coming weeks depending on their ability to offload players.

Jarryd Hayne is set to meet with Dragons officials. Picture: Brett Costello

"I've obviously waited a while to get something on paper but I think the long story short is Parra just can't," Hayne said last Sunday.

"I'm going to have to (look around) because I don't have a job. In four days, my contract is over," he said.

"It's a bit of a lottery (where I will be in 2019).

"I'm on the market, looking for a job. I've got to pay the bills."

Hayne, previously a noted fullback, played the second half of last season on the wing for Parramatta and busted through 32 tackles and scored six tries in the final six games of the year.

The Dragons did not want to comment on recruitment speculation when contacted on Monday.