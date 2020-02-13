Drama offers fresh look at famous affair

AN ACCLAIMED new drama paints a very different picture of the sex scandal which rocked 1960s Britain. Award-winning screenwriter Amanda Coe and director Andrea Harkin take a fresh look at the young woman at the centre of the Profumo Affair in the six-part series The Trial of Christine Keeler.

The story, which has inspired Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Stephen Ward and the 1989 film Scandal, is re-examined through the lens of Keeler, a teenage model and showgirl whose brief affair with minister John Profumo rocked then Prime Minister Harold Macmillan’s government.

“Obviously, in England everyone has an opinion about her already, which was the really exciting thing,” says Sophie Cookson.

“People were so quick to judge. The way she was vilified was appalling … She was branded a shameless slut, a bit of a tart on the take – but she was a real human. The ultimate joy in being an actor is to revise history’s take on her.

Sophie Cookson and Jack Greenlees in a scene from The Trial of Christine Keeler.

“I just felt so angry the whole way through filming. The more I learned and discovered, I just thought this woman didn’t deserve any of this. She had to live with those consequences for the rest of her life. I felt a real responsibility to her.”

Cookson stars opposite James Norton, who plays osteopath Stephen Ward.

“It’s a very complicated relationship,” she says. “Yes, he was definitely taking advantage of her, using her to climb some social ladder to show off to all of his wealthy friends, but at the same time he was the only one who really looked after her.”

The series reveals Keeler to be impulsive, but far from a master manipulator.

Sophie Cookson as Christine Keeler.

“She grew up living in a converted railway carriage without running water or electricity, and her stepfather was not pleasant to her at all – that’s putting it incredibly mildly,” she says.

“When you’ve had such a hairy start you grab at anything that seems good. You want anything other than what you had.

“I just find it so amazing this girl from lower-class Berkshire was going through all these different strands of society mixing with all these different people. It’s so audacious to them – how dare this lower-class girl get involved with all that?

“Sadly, many women are still manipulated, undermined and made to be the scapegoat. The challenge for us was doing something authentic that feels like it’s of the time but also modern and relevant to the audience now.”

The Trial of Christine Keeler premieres Sunday at 8.30pm AEDT on BBC First.