Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay. Photos: Josh Camilleri
NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay. Photos: Josh Camilleri
Crime

WATCH: Dramatic arrest of man in Bunnings carpark

Aisling Brennan
16th Jul 2020 11:38 AM | Updated: 1:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested by police in a Bunnings carpark at Byron Bay this morning.

According to a spokeswoman from NSW Police Media, the arrest was part of a planned operation.

"A 44-year-old man has been arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station," she said.

"The operation relates to an ongoing investigation by the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad.

"Further information will be available in due course."

Eye witnesses said they saw the man arrested at 9.55am on Thursday at Bunnings on Bayshore Dr, Byron Bay.

NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay.
NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay.
bunnings byron bay crime northern rivers crime nsw police force
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Uniform Cooroy kindness all stitched up

        premium_icon Uniform Cooroy kindness all stitched up

        News A group of crafty women are using the trouser legs of old uniforms donated by Australia Zoo staff to good use.

        Mayor pulls pin after two years of TAFE negotiations

        premium_icon Mayor pulls pin after two years of TAFE negotiations

        Council News Noosa Mayor moves cancels negotiations to purchase idle building

        Traffic headache for drivers after truck rollover

        premium_icon Traffic headache for drivers after truck rollover

        News Traffic was halted on the Sunshine Coast after a truck carrying an excavator...

        New face at the top for Probus Cooroy

        New face at the top for Probus Cooroy

        Community Probus Cooroy members finally get to meet in person.