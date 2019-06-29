Dramatic fight on train platform

A man has been charged after he grabbed a Taser and fired it at an officer during a dramatic tussle on a railway platform in Sydney.

Two officers from the Police Transport Command had stopped the 50-year-old Kingswood man and a 31-year-old Waterloo woman at Yennnora Train Station on Friday afternoon and discovered neither had a valid Opal card.

They also learnt the man had breached a domestic Apprehended Domestic Violence Order.

A struggle ensued as officers tried to arrest the man and escort him from the train station.

Police allege the man grabbed a senior constable's Taser and fired it, striking a sergeant.

They say he fired the Taser four times before officers disarmed the man, striking him with their batons as they did so.

Dramatic footage captured by a witness of the struggle shows the man fighting with police while the woman screams at them to stop and holds her hands to her mouth in disbelief.

A Taser can be heard being fired numerous times while a sergeant cries out in pain and falls back onto the platform. The man is eventually subdued when the Taser is wrestled out of his hand.

The man was charged with numerous offences and was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

A 52-year-old male sergeant sustained a minor wrist injury and a 29-year-old male senior constable was uninjured.