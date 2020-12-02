Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Weather

Dramatic inferno after lightning strike

by Erin Lyons
2nd Dec 2020 6:39 AM

 

Sydneysiders were plunged into darkness on Tuesday night and a historic bell tower erupted in flames after it was struck by lightning as wild storms hammered the city.

The deafening rumble of thunder echoed through the capital before a fire broke out when lightning struck the bell tower of a 10-bedroom property in Ashfield about 8pm.

Dramatic vision was posted to social media which showed large flames billowing from the top of the tower, in Sydney's inner-west.

It is understood the property named "Amesbury" is one of the first Edwardian homes in Sydney and was built in the late 1800s.

The historic bell tower was struck by lightning. Picture: Mike Britton/Twitter
The historic bell tower was struck by lightning. Picture: Mike Britton/Twitter

Crews from Fire & Rescue NSW rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze, which had used surrounding timber as fuel, within an hour.

Meanwhile, thousands of residents in several areas including Gladesville, Hunters Hill, Lane Cove, Blue Bay, Long Jetty and The Entrance, found themselves in darkness, after Ausgrid reported several power outages.

On Tuesday afternoon the Bureau of Meteorology warned severe storms were moving "into our network this evening".

"If you see fallen powerlines always assume they're live, never approach them and stay at least eight metres away," BOM said.

A severe storm warning was issued for the Mid North Coast, Metropolitan and Central Tablelands, with wind gusts of up to 106km/h expected.

"Damaging, locally destructive winds and large, possibly giant hailstones (are expected)," BOM said.

The wild weather triggered major delays on the city's rail network due to signal failure with the North Shore, Western and T2 lines all impacted by the relentless storm.

Storms were a welcome relief for some though after a sweltering weekend.

Parts of Sydney, including the CBD, smashed the 40C barrier on both Saturday and Sunday as the western suburbs baked.

In Penrith and Bankstown the, mercury pushed past 40C.

And the city clocked the hottest November night on record - not dipping below 25C.

A cool change finally swept through on Sunday evening.

Originally published as Dramatic inferno after lightning strike

The wild storm lashed the city, plunging homes into darkness. Picture Toby Zerna
The wild storm lashed the city, plunging homes into darkness. Picture Toby Zerna

More Stories

editors picks fire lightning sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa’s ‘poor cousins’ wait three years for beach repairs

        Premium Content Noosa’s ‘poor cousins’ wait three years for beach repairs

        Council News Peregian Beach residents have grown tired of waiting for the council to repair a prominent beach access, with one local saying it wouldn’t happen if it was in Noosa.

        • 2nd Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        Dad slams hypocrisy after ban from autistic son’s awards

        Premium Content Dad slams hypocrisy after ban from autistic son’s awards

        Education An emotional Sunshine Coast dad is fighting to overturn a ban based on COVID...

        Lovers’ quarrel prompts random street attack

        Premium Content Lovers’ quarrel prompts random street attack

        Crime A cranky boyfriend was put on his backside after a lover’s quarrel prompted him to...

        Anger as green screen gets the council chop

        Premium Content Anger as green screen gets the council chop

        Environment Noosa Council, which prides itself on having a green image, has incurred cutting...