Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Dramatic moment girl pulled from flood

by Adrianna Zappavigna
11th Jul 2020 6:00 PM

 

Dramatic video has emerged online capturing the moment a police officer plucks an eight-year-old girl from raging floodwaters.

Ohio police officer Tom Cercek pulled the girl to safety after she was separated from her family as a flash flood hit.

The family had been swimming together at Bridal Veil Falls in Walton Hills' Metroparks on Tuesday afternoon, according to Fox News.

An Ohio police officer is being hailed a hero, after rescuing an eight-year-old girl from a flash flood. Picture: Walton Hills Police Department
An Ohio police officer is being hailed a hero, after rescuing an eight-year-old girl from a flash flood. Picture: Walton Hills Police Department

Stranded on the opposite side of the rapids, the quick-thinking officer tossed a makeshift rope down to the young girl, telling her to wrap the rope around herself.

The distressed girl can be heard screaming as the police officer hoisted her up to safety, yelling: "Help! Pull!"

Nearing the top, the little girl then told the officer: "Thank you, thank you so much."

There were no injuries, Fox 8 reported.

Originally published as Dramatic moment girl pulled from flood

More Stories

Show More
editors picks floowaters ohio police rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Travis Schultz debunks top 5 wine myths

        premium_icon Travis Schultz debunks top 5 wine myths

        Opinion Drinking two bottles of an organic wine and expecting to wake up feeling better than James Brown (“I feel good”) is palpable nonsense: Travis Schultz.

        Comeback from coronavirus has landed

        premium_icon Comeback from coronavirus has landed

        News Sunshine Coast Airport believes the high passenger numbers of passengers on two...

        The 6 Coast suburbs cashed-up buyers are after

        premium_icon The 6 Coast suburbs cashed-up buyers are after

        Property DESTINATIONS OF CHOICE: Six Coast suburbs have recorded ‘supercharged’ demand in...

        Noosa veteran eager to rip into another season

        premium_icon Noosa veteran eager to rip into another season

        Soccer While admitting age may be catching up to him, veteran Noosa striker Matt Thompson...