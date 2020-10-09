Menu
Police have chased a man in Grantham. (File Image).
Dramatic police chase brings Warrego Highway to standstill

Ali Kuchel
9th Oct 2020 9:30 AM
POLICE were forced to close the Warrego Highway last night as police dogs searched for a man who escaped a car and travelled into bushland on foot.

Search dogs from Toowoomba were tasked to the Warrego Highway at Grantham after a 24-year-old man ditched a stolen car and attempted to evade police.

Gatton OIC senior sergeant Rowland Browne told the Gatton Star that the man was allegedly involved in a break-and-enter at Wulkuraka between midnight and 1am on Thursday, October 8.

About 6pm, Ipswich police followed a Ford Falcon west-bound from Minden, that had stolen registration plates.

Snr Sgt Browne said a number of motorcycles were also involved, one of which had been stolen from the break-and-enter.

He said police deployed deflation devices near Goos Road on the Warrego highway, west of Gatton, which was successful.

"The driver continued at high speed with one tyre deflated," he said.

"They left the highway at Philps Road near Grantham."

The driver fled into bushland, and his 30-year-old female passenger was arrested.

Police were forced to close the Warrego Highway near Helidon, with motorists reporting gridlock for about an hour.

Sgt Browne said one of the best Toowoomba sniffer dogs was tasked to the job, and it searched residential areas, bushland and the highway near Grantham.

He said police tracked the man for a couple of hours.

"Closing the highway was purely a safety reason for those involved tracking the driver," Snr Sgt Browne said.

"If the offender ran out on to the highway, it could have been dangerous."

The man, a 24-year-old, was located and arrested in Grantham.

He was charged with break and enter, burglary, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and breaches of bail.

His female passenger was charged in relation to stealing, but was later bailed.

