Dramatic horse rescue wakes up the NEIGHbourhood

Rescue teams spent more than five hours trying to lift a horse to safety after it fell into an underground water tank.

A horse is lucky to have escaped without injury after falling into an underground water tank north of Sydney yesterday afternoon.

Rescue crews attempting to lift the horse from the water tank. Picture: Ben Anderson

At 6.20pm on Monday, emergency services were called to a property in Wybong, after reports a horse had fallen into the tank and had become trapped.

A team comprising the NSW RFS, NSW SES and local police officers - along with the help of an excavator - worked for more than five hours to successfully free the animal to safety without injury.

It was daylight when the rescue effort kicked off and lasted over five hours to bring the horse to safety. Picture: Ben Anderson

The horse was treated at the scene by a local council vet and is believed to be without harm.

The animal is now in the care of the vet for ongoing assessment.

Emergency crews using the excavator to free the trapped horse. Picture: Ben Anderson.



