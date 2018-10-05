Dramatic scenes as Amy Schumer arrested

Comedian Amy Schumer waits to be led away after being arrested. Picture: Getty

COMEDIAN Amy Schumer has been reportedly detained in Washington D.C. while protesting Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

In various videos posted to Twitter the actress was seen saying, "Yes," to an officer who asked her if she "wanted to be arrested" while at the Hart Senate Office Building on Thursday.

VIDEO: Amy Schumer is protesting at the Hart Senate office building.



Cop asks “Do you want to be arrested?”



Schumer: “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/oV3BOu1ESU — News This Second (@NewsThisSecond) October 4, 2018

The protest was organised in part by the Women's March group. Schumer was holding a "We believe Anita Hill" sign.

Local reporter Samantha-Jo Roth also posted a video of a group of women chanting, "We won't go back," writing "Amy Schumer is among those being arrested here!"

Amy Schumer (L) is led away by police. Picture: Getty

In a selfie video posted by a social media user, Schumer said to the camera, "Hi Zola, I'm here with your mum, she loves you very much, I think we're gonna get arrested and we're so proud of you."

Schumer appeared in good spirits despite the arrest. Picture: Getty

Other celebrities that joined Schumer in efforts to stop the vote for Kavanaugh included model Emily Ratajkowski, who wrote on Twitter: "Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power."

Schumer's most recent tweet is from last week when Senator Jeff Flake agreed to ask the FBI to open an investigation into Kavanaugh. She called out GOP senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski to join him.

A rep for Schumer did not immediately respond to request for comment.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and is republished here with permission.