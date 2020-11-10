Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was arrested after a six-hour stand off on the North Coast.
A man was arrested after a six-hour stand off on the North Coast. Contributed
Crime

Dramatic six-hour stand off ends in man's arrest

Rebecca Lollback
by
10th Nov 2020 5:25 AM | Updated: 5:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged following a police operation on the North Coast yesterday.

Just before 4pm, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended a unit on Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads, after concerns were raised for the welfare of an occupant.

When police arrived, a man, armed with a knife, made verbal threats towards officers.

A perimeter was established, with specialist resources attending to assist.

About 10pm, police forced entry to the home and arrested the occupant, a 50-year-old man.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with common assault (DV), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (domestic), destroy or damage property, and use offensive weapon to prevent police investigation.

Police will allege in court that the man threatened and assaulted a 76-year-old woman, known to him earlier the same day.

The man was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

editors picks stand off tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What powered Lions to a fourth premiership

        Premium Content What powered Lions to a fourth premiership

        Soccer Noosa captain Sam Nickolls believes pride and morale have proven key facets behind the Lions’ charge towards a fourth straight premiership.

        Origin coach tackles emotions before Coast blockbuster

        Premium Content Origin coach tackles emotions before Coast blockbuster

        Rugby League For some players of the Queensland Women’s State of Origin team, Friday night will...

        ‘Gays only’: Potential buyer to transform nudist retreat

        Premium Content ‘Gays only’: Potential buyer to transform nudist retreat

        Offbeat One of the interested parties of a Noosa nudist resort is tipped to turn the...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail