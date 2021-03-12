Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A dramatic images as a truck catches fire heading north on the Pacific Highway near Harwood early Saturday morning.
A dramatic images as a truck catches fire heading north on the Pacific Highway near Harwood early Saturday morning.
News

Dramatic truck fire closes section of Pacific Highway

Adam Hourigan
13th Mar 2021 8:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A truck has caught fire closing off a section of the Pacific Highway north of Harwood early Saturday morning.

The B-double semi-trailer was carrying a load of alcohol northbound when a broken bearing caused the fire to start.

The remains of a truck that caught fire heading north on the Pacific Highway near Harwood early Saturday morning.
The remains of a truck that caught fire heading north on the Pacific Highway near Harwood early Saturday morning.

The fire engulfed the cabin of the vehicle, and emergency services were called onto the scene to extinguish the blaze.

One northbound lane of the Pacific Highway is still closed to traffic as salvage operations are expected to take through to the middle of the day.

It is unknown if there were any injuries from the fire.

The remains of a truck that caught fire heading north on the Pacific Highway near Harwood early Saturday morning.
The remains of a truck that caught fire heading north on the Pacific Highway near Harwood early Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, in a three vehicle collision at Tyndale yesterday, the driver of a semi-trailer was taken by ambulance to Coffs Harbour Health Campus with possible internal injuries.

Police say they believe the truck collided with the rear of an Isuzu work van, pushing the van sideways across the road.

The van then clipped a caravan, causing the car and caravan to jackknife in front of the other two vehicles.

 

The highway was closed for approximately two hours northbound to remove the vehicles.

The Westpac rescue helicopter was called but was not required to transport any patients.

More Stories

coastal views editors picks harwood highway fire pacific highway pacific highway crash truck fire
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No more delays as $130m retirement village decision looms

        Premium Content No more delays as $130m retirement village decision looms

        Council News A developer of a $130 million Coast retirement village is doing some last minute lobbying of councillors before they decide on its fate.

        Deputy: 'We're not trigger-happy on borders'

        Premium Content Deputy: 'We're not trigger-happy on borders'

        Business Bus boss slams cheap airfare deal, tourism industry has doubts

        Cloudy, wet weather clears in time for weekend

        Premium Content Cloudy, wet weather clears in time for weekend

        Weather The wet weather is predicted to make way for a sunny weekend.

        Noosa ready to play live again for three-day festival

        Premium Content Noosa ready to play live again for three-day festival

        News Noosa’s cultural pulse is back and beating strong as a three-day festival kicks off...