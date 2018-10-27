Drawing on local talent has its rewards in Noosa

A DRAWING of a black cat muse by a Victorian artist has taken out Noosa's Lyn McCrea Memorial Drawing Prize.

The 2018 competition attracted a record number of entries, with 200 submissions received from across Australia.

From this unprecedented field, 35 artworks were shortlisted for the prize, judged by acclaimed Australian artist Joe Furlonger - a nine-time finalist in the Archibald Prize.

Ginny Grayson from Millgrove in country Victoria was announced as the winner at a special function at Noosa Regional Gallery. Her piece, Min Little Black Muse, drawn with charcoal on paper, received $4000 in prizemoney. Auspiced by Noosa Regional Gallery, the national award was established by John McCrea in 2015 after

the passing of contemporary visual artist, art educator and collector Lyn McCrea.

Gallery director Michael Brennan said: "The quality of the shortlisted art works was quite exceptional and the large number of entries also demonstrates how important drawing remains to contemporary art practices,” he said.

DRAW student winners: 1st place:

Mahli Humphreys, Year 9, Sunshine Beach High, A Study of 4 Cacti.

2nd place

Linden Pike, Year 12, Meridan State College, Missing Something.

3rd place

Ava Brechbuhl, Year 9, Sunshine Beach High, Night's Mind

The awards were supported by the community, with philanthropist Bruce Dahl providing $1500 and $1000 to the first and second prize