The sale of side-by-side Sunshine Beach properties is being tipped as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a showstopping masterpiece on an exclusive block.
Property

Dream buy: Double beachfront delight hits market

Ashley Carter
21st Aug 2020 2:55 PM
"An opportunity that may never arise again" is how a double block sale on one of the most coveted beachfront Sunshine Coast streets is being described.

Tom Offermann Real Estate agent Eric Seetoo says money can't buy the location, size and renovation dream on offer with the sale of 4-6 Arakoon Crescent in Sunshine Beach.

The side-by-side lots are being sold by the same owner and offer a prime opportunity for affluent buyers looking to design a showstopping masterpiece.

According to CoreLogic's RP Data, Errol Rumpf bought the incredible 1174sq m beachfront slice in 1996 for $1.25 million.

Before that, the land was bought in 1984 for just $285,000.

The current real estate advertisement does not have a price guide, but RP Data information states the property was valued for $4.2 million in June last year.

Mr Seetoo in his advertisement said three record sales in Sunshine Beach from $15 million to $18 million strongly underpinned the market.

"We're confident a new record will be achieved soon," he said.

Mr Seetoo said the sale offered an amazing opportunity to build a masterpiece just steps from the beach in the exclusive suburb.

CoreLogic’s RP Data shows the blocks were last sold in 1996 for $1.25 million.
"The Noosa real estate market has matured to a level where money just cannot buy so many of these treasured properties," he said in the ad.

"For example, try to buy an apartment at Little Cove's First Point. Not possible.

"Affluent buyers are now demanding larger sites in more exclusive locations."

The home currently sitting on the impressive block, while dated, boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a double garage, pool and expansive views.

Owners could snap up the property and enjoy the existing house, but the sale is being marketed as the perfect blank canvas.

"Opportunities to acquire two allotments side-by-side from the same owner on the beachfront may never arise again, so this really is a unique opportunity to build the most amazing beach house," Mr Seetoo said in the ad.

arakoon crescent sunshine beach sunshine coast property
The Sunshine Coast Daily

