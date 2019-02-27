Dream ferments into reality

CHEERS: Heads of Noosa Brewing Company's Craig and Lance Masterton at the opening night of their brewery.

THIS is a dream that has been brewing for some time.

Brothers Lance and Craig Masterton officially opened Heads of Noosa Brewing Company last Wednesday after nearly a decade's worth of planning.

"We started thinking about it nine years ago and didn't know what or how to go about it,” Lance said.

With a background as stock market traders and a passion for beer, the brothers set up their own home brewery to learn the art form from scratch.

"We bought the block of land in Noosa in 2014 and that's when it really began.”

Heads of Noosa's focus is to create a brand of lager Noosa can be proud of.

"We are focussing on lager style of beer which is something no one else in Noosa is really doing,” Lance said.

"It's easy drinking and fits with the Noosa style.”

"For us it's about making good quality beer,”

Their focus is to wholesale and bottle their craft beer from their on-site brewery with plans to begin tours in the future.

"We want to let people taste what we have been working on for nine years and make Noosa proud of what we are producing.”

Locals can also enjoy the lager from Friday to Sunday in their Taproom, which includes a menu to compliment the beer.

Lance said their Japanese lager had been most popular so far.

Mayor Tony Wellington officially cut the ribbon and let more than 100 guests through the doors to taste the brewery's signature lager.

The Mayor congratulated the brothers on their achievement and said it will be "fantastic for the Noosa economy”.

"When it reaches its peak it will employ more than 70 people,” Mayor Wellington said.

"What's also amazing is their commitment to sourcing local produce as well as their commitment to the environment.”

Heads of Noosa is located at 85 Rene Street, Noosaville.