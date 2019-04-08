Dream gift from Noosa chorale to students

MUSIC students at Tewantin State School had something to sing about heading towards their holidays.

After months of frustrated waiting for a new keyboard, they now have a brand-new Yamaha console digital piano, courtesy of community choir Noosa Chorale. The choir is celebrating its 25th birthday this year and, according to president, Gai Ramsay: "We wanted to give something back to the community which has been so supportive of us.

"We heard the school needed a new piano and, because our wish is to promote music, especially choir singing, to young people, our singers decided to donate $1500 to buy one."

The Grade 6 students were making a beautiful job of the Mamas and Papas hit song California Dreaming when Gai and Chorale singers Fran Wilson and Linda Bishop, a former teacher at the school, visited.

Music specialist teacher Geoff Peel said: "The last piano we had was an old one we'd had for many years. It died just before the end of last year and, as I have a budget which is pretty well non-existent, there wasn't much I could do to replace it.

"Then the chorale came along with their offer and that was just fantastic. We are very grateful to the Chorale members."

"I went to see Tim Lee who owns Music at Noosa and when he heard I was from the school he gave me a $400 discount (on the $1900 cost)."

"My main drive is for kids to have fun with music, to come to the music class and feel they can't wait to get there. The piano goes a long way to achieving this."

