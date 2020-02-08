Menu
BIG OPPORTUNITY: Member for Nanango, Deb Frecklington with 2019 Youth Member for Nanango, Natalia Hutchison during their 'sitting' week in state parliament. Photo: Joe Pehrson
DREAM JOB: Want to kickstart a career in politics?

Laura Blackmore
7th Feb 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 8th Feb 2020 11:12 AM
MEMBER for Nanango, Deb Frecklington, is encouraging young people from the Nanango Electorate to apply to become the Youth Member for Nanango at the upcoming 2020 YMCA Queensland Youth parliament.

Ms Frecklington said nominations were now open for people to apply for this year's youth parliament.

The forum will be held April 3-5 in Brisbane and includes a formal launch at Parliament House.

"More than 90 young people aged 15 to 25 will be selected to discuss the issues facing our youth and develop legislation that they will debate later in the year," Ms Frecklington said.

"These young parliamentarians are selected to represent the 93 Queensland electorates based on their enthusiasm, ability to represent their communities and interest and passion for issues affecting Queensland.

"Four indigenous members will also be selected to participate," she said.

"These types of opportunities are so important for our young people so we can encourage them to get involved and learn more about how they can initiate change to tackle issues and help improve our communities.

"All Youth Members are involved in committee meetings, mentoring, training and research to help produce the Bills to be debated at Parliament House during the residential week in Brisbane from September 27 to October 3."

"Applications for the 2020 program close on February 16, so I would encourage anyone interested to get in quick," she said.

"Youth parliament teaches young people about the government decision-making process, while providing an excellent leadership opportunity for those who may one day become our future decision makers," she said.

For more information about the YMCA Queensland Youth parliament and to access the application form, visit the website here.

