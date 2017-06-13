'Dream team' serve up the spice of life at Sum Yung Guys

Michael 'Moe' Rickard, Jeremiah Jones, Matt Sinclair and Dylan Campbell at the opening of Sum Yung Guys.

IT'S official: Sum Yung Guys is open for business.

Food lovers can now indulge in the long-awaited restaurant from celebrity chef Matt Sinclair and his team mates Michael 'Moe' Rickard, Jeremiah Jones and Dylan Campbell at Duke St, Sunshine Beach.

Speaking at the exclusive opening night, Matt said having the restaurant up and running is a dream come true for the whole crew.

"It's something that we'd always wanted,” Matt said.

"It's incredibly scary and it's incredibly tough, so I think we take a lot of comfort and confidence in the fact that we're all in it together.

"I don't think we could ask for a better crew. It's a dream team.”

With a mural paying homage to their childhood video games, the restaurant was fitted out and looking flash in record time.

"We got the keys the Thursday before Good Friday. We've been doing 18-hour days this week to get it together,” Matt said.

"The restaurant has been built by us and our friends and our families so that really portrays who we are.”

Diners can expect a shared-style menu with flavours and inspiration from China, Thailand, and Korea.