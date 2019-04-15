Dreaming big for their future occupation

DRESS UP: Students at Noosaville State School dressed as what they want to be when they grow up.

THEY say by the time these Noosaville primary students finish school, at least 65 per cent of occupations won't have been invented yet.

Students though were already well ahead of the game thinking about what occupation they want to be 'when they grow up' when they dressed up at the end of the school term.

Organised by the school's student council leaders, it was a chance to raise funds for much needed sporting and musical equipment.

Student council leaders Taylor and Jade said the day was a huge success.

"Occupations ranged from doctors, scientists, vets, palaeontologists, robotics software engineers, teachers, builders and break dancers.”

"The student council was very active in the school with fundraising events held each school term and the students having input into the many events that the school holds each year,” teacher Julie Friend said.

"It was also great to hear the conversations that students were having in classes, discussing all the types of occupations they might have in the future.”

A lot of creativity and thought went to in designing and discussing their costumes.