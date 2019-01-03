Dreamtime art goes on auction

INDIGEONOUS ART: Internationally renowned artist Gabriella Possum Nungurrayi's Dreamtime Stories will go to auction this Sunday.

INDIGEONOUS ART: Internationally renowned artist Gabriella Possum Nungurrayi's Dreamtime Stories will go to auction this Sunday. Contributed

SOME of the best Australian indigenous artworks will be go under the hammer this Sunday.

Ozbid, the largest Aboriginal art auction house in the world, will showcase 160 artworks including pieces by internationally renowned Gabriella Possum Nungurrayi.

Gabriella comes from Mt Allan 'Yuelamu' in the Northern Territory and is the daughter of world famous indigenous artist Clifford Possum.

Gabriella too has made her mark in the Australian and international art scene as one of the most highly sought after Aboriginal artists.

Her works are exhibited in high-end commercial galleries with exhibitions held in Switzerland, the United States, London, China and France.

Ozbid Head of Art Giovanna Fragomeli said they are honoured to offer Gabriella's Dreamtime stories.

"This is a rare opportunity to acquire stunning artworks by this world famous indigenous artist,” Ms Fragomeli said.

"One of the artworks on offer by Gabriella is the sacred 'Seven Sisters Dreaming', which depicts the love story between the ancestral sisters and the male spirit who ascended into the night sky and became stars.”

Other featured artists will include Gloria Petyarre, Minnie Pwerle, Tommy Watson Yannima, Felicity Robertson Nampitjimpa and George Hairbrush Tjungurrayi.

Ms Fragomeli said artworks will be sold at a fraction of what you

would pay at a high street gallery.

Viewing will begin from 11.30am with the auction at 1pm at Noosa Springs.