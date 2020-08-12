Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Travel

Dreamworld confirms reopening date with huge pass discount

by Greg Stolz
12th Aug 2020 12:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

 

Dreamworld will reopen to the public on September 16, in time for the school holidays.

The Gold Coast theme park's chief operating officer, Greg Yong, announced the reopening of Dreamworld and sister park WhiteWater World at a media conference on Wednesday morning.

It follows a $70 million COVID recovery cash lifeline from the Palaszczuk Government, including a $67 million loan.

Similar support was given to rival parks Sea World, Movie World and Wet 'n' Wild which reopened last month under strict COVID safety plans.

Dreamworld has been hit hard by the pandemic and adverse publicity over the 2016 Thunder River Rapids ride disaster, in which four tourists died.

The theme park's operator, Ardent Leisure, last month pleaded guilty to three charges under the Work Health and Safety Act following a damning inquest into the tragedy.

It faces fines of up to $4.5 million at a sentencing hearing next month.

Mr Yong said Dreamworld would slash the price of its annual pass from $139 to $99 for a limited time to help families hit hard by the pandemic.

He said work would start 'very, very soon' on a new $32 million roller coaster.

"It's been a difficult time ... we can't wait to get those doors back open," he said.

 

Originally published as Dreamworld confirms reopening date with huge pass discount

More Stories

Show More
dreamworld editors picks gold coast theme park

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Turning the tide on plastic in paradise

        Premium Content Turning the tide on plastic in paradise

        Environment Tourism operators are joining forces to ensure the region’s most pristine areas are kept clean.

        Two-vehicle, motorbike smash leaves person injured

        Premium Content Two-vehicle, motorbike smash leaves person injured

        Breaking One person has been injured after two cars and a motorbike collided on the Sunshine...

        Teen lockdown: Quarantine begins after COVID scare

        Premium Content Teen lockdown: Quarantine begins after COVID scare

        Health Two teenage girls placed into hotel quarantine

        70+ JOBS: Spending spree to boost Noosa economy

        Premium Content 70+ JOBS: Spending spree to boost Noosa economy

        News The State Government has announced nearly $9 million for 18 Sunshine Coast and...