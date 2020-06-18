Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

Dreamworld operator hit by shareholder lawsuit

by Alister Thomson
18th Jun 2020 6:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DREAMWORLD operator Ardent Leisure has been hit with a shareholder class action in connection with the 2016 tragedy at the theme park that claimed four lives.

Ardent said this afternoon in an ASX statement that law firm Piper Alderman has filed proceedings in the Federal Court on behalf of people who bought shares in the company between June 17, 2014 and October 25, 2016.

The law firm is alleging breaches of the Corporations Act by the company.

"Ardent strongly denies any contraventions as alleged and believes the proceedings to be without merit," the company said.

Ardent Leisure has yet to set an opening date for Dreamworld following the shutdown of the park in late March.
Ardent Leisure has yet to set an opening date for Dreamworld following the shutdown of the park in late March.

"Ardent intends to vigorously defend the proceedings."

On October 25, 2016, Kate Goodchild, 32, her brother Luke Dorsett, 35, his partner, Roozi Araghi, 38, and Cindy Low, 42, died when the raft they were travelling in flipped at the end of the Thunder River Rapids ride.

Shares crashed in the wake of the tragedy wiping hundreds of millions off the market capitalisation and leaving shareholders with heavy losses.

Shares closed down close to 5 per cent today at 48 cents.

 

Originally published as Dreamworld operator hit by shareholder lawsuit

More Stories

business dreamworld lawsuit

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Love is in the ‘hair’ for salon under the pump

        premium_icon Love is in the ‘hair’ for salon under the pump

        Business A popular hair salon is now a cut above after moving to a new location as customers rush to chop their locks post-coronavirus.

        Volunteers return to Hastings St inspiration centre

        premium_icon Volunteers return to Hastings St inspiration centre

        News “They provide such an important role in welcoming visitors and providing them with...

        Inskip booking error gives industry false hope

        premium_icon Inskip booking error gives industry false hope

        News Operators say they won’t be able to recover under current caps

        The jobs hardest hit by COVID-19

        premium_icon The jobs hardest hit by COVID-19

        Employment One in 15 jobs vanish in COVID-19 lockdowns