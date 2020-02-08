Dreamworld shuts down iconic thrill ride

The Rocky Hollow log ride has been decommissioned after 38 years. Picture: Nigel Hallett

The Rocky Hollow log ride has been decommissioned after 38 years. Picture: Nigel Hallett

DREAMWORLD has quietly closed one of its oldest thrill rides on which a man was seriously injured.

The Gold Coast theme park has decommissioned the 38-year-old Rocky Hollow log ride "to allow us to continue developing new experiences for guests while taking proactive steps to deliver a new generation of rides".

The ride's closure follows that of the popular Tower of Terror - which was shut down in November - and comes just weeks before the coronial findings into the 2016 Thunder River Rapids ride disaster are due to be handed down.

The Rocky Hollow log ride has been decommissioned after 38 years. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Brisbane man Samson Sherrin, 19, was left with hip and foot fractures, neck and head injuries and acute respiratory failure after falling from the Rocky Hollow log ride in April 2016, six months before four tourists died on the Thunder River Rapids ride.

Mr Sherrin later sued Dreamworld owners Ardent Leisure over the incident.

His lawyer told media after the Thunder River Rapids tragedy that Mr Sherrin was "really distressed".

The Rocky Hollow ride was closed after Mr Sherrin's accident but reopened two days later after being given the all-clear by Worksafe Queensland.

The Tower of Terror was closed down last year. Picture: Adam Head

Coroner James McDougall could recommend possible prosecutions and hefty fines for Dreamworld bosses and consultants when he hands down his findings into the Thunder River Rapids ride disaster on February 24.

The Courier-Mail revealed last month that Ardent Leisure had already paid out millions of dollars in compensation to traumatised victims' families and first responders.

Legal insiders say the final figure for payouts could top $20 million, particularly if the coroner's findings are as scathing as predicted.

The 31-day inquest into the tragedy revealed a litany of allegations of poor maintenance, staff training and safety procedures.

The Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy claimed the lives of Canberra woman Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett, his partner Roozi Araghi and NSW woman Cindy Low.

The ride was dismantled in the wake of the disaster.