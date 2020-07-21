Menu
Dreamworld to be charged over River Rapids tragedy

21st Jul 2020 6:16 AM
DREAMWORLD'S parent company Ardent Leisure is expected to be charged today over the 2016 Thunder River Rapids tragedy that killed four people.

It is reported that the independent prosecutor appointed by the Office of Workplace Health and Safety after this year's coronial inquest has concluded his assessment.

Authorities investigating the tragedy on Dreamworld’s Thunder River Rapids ride. Picture: Dan Peled
Families of the victims will this morning be informed of the outcome and charges are expected to be laid later today.

Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett, Roozi Araghi and Cindy Low died on the Thunder River Rapids ride.

A six-week inquest which wrapped up in December 2018 heard testimony from dozens of witnesses ranging from emergency services personnel to Dreamworld staff, but no family members took the witness stand.

 

 

Findings were handed in February this year with Dreamworld's parent company Ardent Leisure referred to the Office of Industrial Relations.

Queensland Coroner James McDougall handed down a scathing 300-page findings into the tragedy where he labelled Dreamworld's actions a 'total failure' and the hazards on the Thunder River Rapids ride posed 'significant risk' to patrons.

He said there had been a "systemic failure by Dreamworld to ensure all aspects of safety" and referred Ardent Leisure Limited to the Office of Industrial Relations (OIR).

 

 

Originally published as Dreamworld to be charged over River Rapids tragedy

