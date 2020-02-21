Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
EXTERIOR - DREAMWORLD
EXTERIOR - DREAMWORLD
Business

Dreamworld’s Ardent Leisure takes a $22.5m hit

by Jeremy Pierce
21st Feb 2020 10:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DREAMWORLD's parent company Ardent Leisure has been dealt a blow - just days before the findings of the Thunder River Rapids inquest.

In a half-yearly report to shareholders on Friday, Ardent announced a net loss of $22.5 million for the first six months of the 2019-20 financial year.

The figure was slightly higher than the corresponding period last year.

Encouragingly for the company, overall revenue increased by $36.6 million, with the losses blamed largely on higher borrowing costs and a new lease accounting standard.

The theme parks arm of the business, including Dreamworld and WhiteWater World, recorded a loss of $1.7 million.

The figure was significantly less than the $5.1 million EBITDA loss sustained during the same time period last year.

Overall revenue from the theme parks also increased by $4.3 million, in a sign crowds are starting to return to Dreamworld.

Ardent shareholders will not be paid a dividend, with the company continuing to invest extra revenue in to Dreamworld 'to drive recovery and growth'.

Coroner James McDougall is set to deliver his findings in to the 2016 tragedy on Monday.

More Stories

Show More
ardent leisure business dreamworld

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How suspended bus service will impact Noosa child care centres

        premium_icon How suspended bus service will impact Noosa child care...

        News Goodstart Early Learning Head Office has temporarily suspended their pick-up and drop-off bus service nationally following the young boy’s death.

        Chef turned to ice to cope with ‘stress of job’

        premium_icon Chef turned to ice to cope with ‘stress of job’

        Crime A Noosa chef turned to ice to “get by” in the stressful industry.

        ‘We will lose houses’: Expert claims Pomona is a fire risk

        premium_icon ‘We will lose houses’: Expert claims Pomona is a fire risk

        News While much has been learnt from last year’s bushfires at Peregian and Cooroibah...

        Boy hospitalised after snake bite in Eumundi

        premium_icon Boy hospitalised after snake bite in Eumundi

        News Paramedics have transported a child to hospital after a snake bite in Eumundi.