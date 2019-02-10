Drift in and treat the taste buds

TRY IT OUT: Mr Drifter owner Charlie Harrison (left), chef Nestor Galapia, Jack Raymond, Joe McDonald and Lachie Lalor are part of the team at Noosa's newest restaurant.

TRY IT OUT: Mr Drifter owner Charlie Harrison (left), chef Nestor Galapia, Jack Raymond, Joe McDonald and Lachie Lalor are part of the team at Noosa's newest restaurant. Caitlin Zerafa

ARE you ready to take your taste buds on a journey through south-east Asia?

There is no need to pack your bags because you can drift along to Noosa Junction and see what it is all about.

Mr Drifter opened last month and has already become a hit, especially with locals.

Inspired by the spice trade, owner Charlie Harrison has a passion for food and flavours.

"We have dishes from across the spice trade, from India through to Indonesia,” Mr Harrison said.

From springs rolls to san choy bau, rice paper rolls to laksa Mr Harrison has aimed to keep everything authentic.

"The food and flavours are as they are from the destination,” he said.

"Everything is dairy free and a majority of the menu is actually vegan just by default.”

With his parents born in India, Mr Harrison grew up eating dishes full of flavour. He began his hospitality journey 15 years ago bartending in Sunshine Beach before catching the travel bug.

"For a few years I did a snow season in Australia and snow season in Japan and then travelled south-east Asia in between.

"I would stop in at different places and trial all the food. That was the inspiration.”

Always wanting to return to Noosa, and after a drive-by "for lease” sign spotting, Mr Harrison knew he had found the place to fulfil his restaurant dream.

With a variety of options from well known Japanese flavours to off beat Pakistani curries, Mr Harrison said their hawker rolls had become most popular.

"They are are a Malaysian street food, almost like a Malaysian taco and they have really become the thing.”

With most menu items priced under $20, Mr Drifter is aiming to be a place to hang out for locals.

The restaurant has happy hour from 3pm and offers discounts for residents.

"We also have live music on Sunday and bring your own vinyl nights.”

As well as a round-the-world menu, Mr Drifter have been working on unique flavours behind the bar.

"We specialise in gin and rum style cocktails and have some quirky drinks with foams and syrups.”

Mr Drifter is open from 3pm to midnight everyday expect Tuesday.