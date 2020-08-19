Menu
DRINK DRIVE: Joshua Kelly pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.
Crime

Drink driver busted taking mates on late-night Maccas run

lucy rutherford
19th Aug 2020 5:20 PM
A high-range drink driver and psychology student driving a group of friends on their search for fast food was busted by police.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the court police were patrolling Currimundi Marketplace on July 4 when their attention was drawn to a vehicle with four people.

Joshua James Kelly was the driver.

"They attempted to have a conversation with the male driver before he and all the other occupants decamped from police heading towards the McDonald's restaurant," Senior Constable Burrell said.

Police managed to catch up with Kelly.

"Police could detect the smell of liquor on the defendant's breath, his eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slightly slurred," Cst Burrell said.

At 2.52am, Kelly was breathalysed and returned a positive reading.

At the police station, Kelly told them he had drunk four bottles of Heineken with some friends earlier that night and they were heading to McDonald's to get some food.

He returned a reading of 0.159.

The court heard Kelly had no criminal history.

He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Self represented, Kelly asked acting magistrate Michael Bice not to record a conviction.

"It was a completely isolated incident if you consider my unblemished driving record," he said.

"A conviction like this would be quite palpable."

Kelly told the court he would be finishing his university studies in a year, studying psychology.

"The line of work would probably consider this quite considerably," he said.

Mr Bice said he took into account Kelly had been disqualified since July 4 and that he had no prior history.

He disqualified Kelly for eight months and fined him $1000.

No conviction was recorded.

