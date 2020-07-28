Drink driver fearing COVID-19 refused to be breathalysed
A drink driver who refused to be breathalysed fearing he would catch COVID-19 has been taken off the road for six months.
John Patrick Jackson pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday to two charges of failing to provide a specimen of breath.
Police prosecutor Stu Lydford told the court police received information about a traffic hazard on the Bruce Hwy, Glenview on May 15.
The court heard police attended and found Jackson in the driver’s seat and detected a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.
“At 4.55am, he refused a breath test and he was warned that if he failed to comply, he’d be arrested,” Sergeant Lydford said.
The court heard Jackson refused a second time and was taken to Beerwah police station.
He refused to be breathalysed at the police station, saying he didn’t want to because of COVID-19.
Lawyer Benjamin Rynderman told the court Jackson didn’t want to provide a specimen of breath because he suffered from respiratory problems and had elderly parents.
“When the COVID-19 pandemic began, it was decided among he and his six siblings that he would become the primary carer for his parents,” he said.
“He was concerned that providing a specimen to police who weren’t wearing gloves or masks that there was the chance of contracting the virus.
“He acknowledges that it was a poor decision and he should have complied with police directions.”
Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin said while refusing to be breathalysed was a serious offence, she took into account his unremarkable traffic history.
She fined him $950 and disqualified him from driving for six months.
No convictions were recorded.