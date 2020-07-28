Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
John Jackson pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
John Jackson pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Crime

Drink driver fearing COVID-19 refused to be breathalysed

lucy rutherford
28th Jul 2020 2:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A drink driver who refused to be breathalysed fearing he would catch COVID-19 has been taken off the road for six months.

John Patrick Jackson pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday to two charges of failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford told the court police received information about a traffic hazard on the Bruce Hwy, Glenview on May 15.

The court heard police attended and found Jackson in the driver’s seat and detected a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.

“At 4.55am, he refused a breath test and he was warned that if he failed to comply, he’d be arrested,” Sergeant Lydford said.

The court heard Jackson refused a second time and was taken to Beerwah police station.

He refused to be breathalysed at the police station, saying he didn’t want to because of COVID-19.

Two mates caught driving drunk after home brew hangout

Driver crashes after drinking 1L bourbon in half hour

Lawyer Benjamin Rynderman told the court Jackson didn’t want to provide a specimen of breath because he suffered from respiratory problems and had elderly parents.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic began, it was decided among he and his six siblings that he would become the primary carer for his parents,” he said.

“He was concerned that providing a specimen to police who weren’t wearing gloves or masks that there was the chance of contracting the virus.

“He acknowledges that it was a poor decision and he should have complied with police directions.”

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin said while refusing to be breathalysed was a serious offence, she took into account his unremarkable traffic history.

She fined him $950 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

No convictions were recorded.

breathalysed caloundra magistrates court sunshine coast drink drivers
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reality TV ‘wife’ shares her dating disasters

        premium_icon Reality TV ‘wife’ shares her dating disasters

        TV A Sunshine Coast “wife” has shared some of her dating disasters and believes finding love on reality television is just as credible as any other way of meeting men.

        Life membership reward for tireless volunteer

        premium_icon Life membership reward for tireless volunteer

        Lifesaving Craig Law just about lives and breathes the red and yellow volunteers’ motto of...

        Iconic Noosa beach business closes owing $80k

        premium_icon Iconic Noosa beach business closes owing $80k

        Business Noosa beach ice cream business put into liquidation

        Queensland leads nation in $7.4b super grab

        premium_icon Queensland leads nation in $7.4b super grab

        Money Staggering rate of QLD super accounts drained