Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Drug and alcohol testing generic pics ACT Police
Drug and alcohol testing generic pics ACT Police
News

Drink driver rolls car in crash, claims she suffered seizure

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com
21st Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who rolled her car in a traffic accident has been disqualified from driving for a month after police discovered she had been drinking prior.

Brodie Vera Ellis pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of driving over the general alcohol limit.

The court was told the 23-year-old cleaner had no criminal history but was involved in a single-vehicle traffic crash on July 13 about 4.20am.

Police were called to the scene on Dean St.

When police tested her blood alcohol concentration, she returned a reading of .068 per cent.

Ellis was taken to hospital.

However defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client actually suffered a seizure, causing her to roll the car.

"She had an undiagnosed epileptic event," Mr Pepito said.

"Since July 13 she has not been able to drive."

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella did not record a conviction.

Ellis was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

drink driving gladstone court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Hastings St’s special trees were saved

        premium_icon How Hastings St’s special trees were saved

        News The saving of Noosa’s pandanus came with a timely intervention.

        Generous gift races in for Christmas

        Generous gift races in for Christmas

        News A local charity have been given an extra boost to help those doing it tough this...

        Very high fire danger as Coast heats up for weekend

        premium_icon Very high fire danger as Coast heats up for weekend

        Weather Firefighters are on high alert going into a weekend. A very high fire danger rating...

        NOOSA REMEMBERS: A tribute to those we lost in 2019

        premium_icon NOOSA REMEMBERS: A tribute to those we lost in 2019

        News For the Noosa region, 2019 brought with it the passing of many pivotal people and a...