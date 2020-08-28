Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Leigh William Allen pleaded guilty to drink-driving.
Leigh William Allen pleaded guilty to drink-driving.
Crime

Drink-driver writes off car in crash

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobsever.com.au
28th Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man was lucky no-one was injured when he crashed his car after drink-driving.

Leigh William Allen, 34, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to the offence.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said on August 6, at 9.20pm, police were called to a traffic crash on Oaka St where they saw a Holden Commodore on the wrong side of the road.

Allen was the owner of the vehicle and was located laying in his backyard.

He returned a reading of 0.114.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court the $12,500 car was written off.

He said no-one was injured in the accident.

Allen was convicted and fined $900 and disqualified from driving for three months.

More drink drivers:

Drink-driver ran into car, garden bed

Drink driver was just moving car onto nature strip

Drunk man got behind wheel to 'clear his head'

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crash victim demands fix on notorious stretch

        Premium Content Crash victim demands fix on notorious stretch

        News The latest victim of a “dangerous road” wants to know why nothing is being done to immediately fund improvements.

        • 28th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Top gun Lana sweeps surf life saving awards

        Premium Content Top gun Lana sweeps surf life saving awards

        Sport Noosa’s surf athletes have enjoyed another great night out at the lifesaving awards...

        COAST’S COOLEST JOBS: Your exciting career change is here

        Premium Content COAST’S COOLEST JOBS: Your exciting career change is here

        Careers Here are the Coast’s coolest current job vacancies. SEE THE LIST

        Flathead ‘the big mover’ this week: Scott Hillier

        Premium Content Flathead ‘the big mover’ this week: Scott Hillier

        News Flatheads are the big movers this week, according to local fishing expert Scott...