Crime

Drink-driving charge after elderly woman’s death

by Nathan Edwards
21st Nov 2020 5:01 AM
A man has been charged following an investigation into a fatal traffic crash on the Sunshine Coast.

A 90-year-old Cooroy woman was killed in the accident which occurred on Cooroy Noosa Rd at Lake MacDonald on October 4.

A 45-year-old man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, driving under the influence of liquor and driving without a licence.

He is due to appear in Noosa Magistrates Court on December 15.

Police say the crash occurred when a Volkswagen SUV and a Toyota Landcruiser Prado collided head-on in the early evening.

The elderly woman was a passenger in one of the vehicles. Two others in the car - a 16-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman - were injured.

The charged man was also taken to hospital in a stable condition at the time.

 

car crash death fatal noosa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

