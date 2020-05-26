Menu
1980's classic The Goonies will be the first film featured in the Starry Nights Outdoor Movies' pop-up drive-in at the Eumundi Showgrounds on Friday, June 5.
News

Drive-in movie to ‘pop up’ at Eumundi Showgrounds

Michele Sternberg
26th May 2020 7:30 PM
IF YOU can’t go to the movies, why not host a pop-up drive-in?

That’s the thinking of the organisers of Starry Nights Outdoor Movies, who have partnered with The Imperial Hotel Eumundi to host drive-ins at the Eumundi Showgrounds.

The first drive-in will be on Friday, June 5, with a screening of 80s cult classic The Goonies.

Gates will open at 5pm, with the film screening at 6.30pm.

Trent Harvison from Starry Nights says he has been overwhelmed with requests from movie lovers keen to see drive-in screenings happen on the Coast.

“With so many gigs and events now not possible, it seems like the right time to provide that nostalgic cinematic experience – with guests able to isolate in their cars,” Mr Harvison said.

“Car numbers will be limited to just 80 cars for the first screening – with vehicles to be spaced at least two metres apart to ensure appropriate physical distancing.

“We’re keeping the price to just $25 per car, with tickets sold in advance to ensure a contactless entry.

“At this stage, we won’t be offering meals on site, but rather encouraging guests to bring a ‘car picnic’ or pre-order from The Imperial Hotel Eumundi,” Mr Harvison said.

“Pizzas and drive-ins go hand-in-hand, so think about ordering from the hotel and then picking it up on your way to the drive-in,” he said.

Starry Nights stresses that social distancing should be observed at all times, with guests asked to remain in their cars unless absolutely necessary.

Bathrooms on site will be monitored, and regularly cleaned and sanitised.

Guests are also asked to take home what they bring as there will be no rubbish bins on site.

To pre-book tickets, visit www.ticketebo.com.au/starrynights.

covid-19 sunshine coast eumundi drive-in eumundi showgrounds gigs outdoor movies starry nights
