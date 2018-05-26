Drive safe on Fatality Free Friday

DRIVE SAFELY: Police urge motorists to slow down and take care on Fatality Free Friday.

TODAY is Fatality Free Friday and all motorists are being urged to stay safe on the roads.

More than 87 people have died on Queensland roads this year, and Noosa Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said it is an important reminder for motorists to take care.

"We would love every day to be a fatality free day,” Sgt Carroll said.

RACQ have also released statistics showing most road accidents occur on a Friday.

Sgt Carroll said these alarming statistics are likely due to the fact Friday is the busiest day on the roads.

"There is a higher flow of traffic on Friday, particularly Friday afternoon if people are heading off or in a rush to get home to enjoy the weekend,” he said.

"People are also more likely to put their guard down and relax or go and have afternoon drinks.”

Drink driving still remains on of the leading causes of fatalities and serious injuries on Queensland roads.

This year's Fatality Free Friday theme is 'Choose Road Safety' and the campaign encourages people to make the choice to stay safe, drive to the conditions and make other transport arrangements if people plan to have a night out.

"We urge drivers not to forget the importance of driving safely not only for themselves but for other road users as well,” Sgt Carroll said.

"Families of road trauma will never forget the pain and suffering of losing a loved one in years to come.”